Connecticut to allocate $20 million to support local health districts in COVID-19 response efforts

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the state's latest effort to support local health districts in their ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The State of Connecticut has approved for local health districts and departments to receive a portion of $20 million in funding the state was allocated as part of the (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Cooperative Agreement, officials reported.
The first 21 health districts that have been approved include:
Bridgeport – Year one: $510,243; Total: $1,275,606
Brookfield – Year one: $26,348; Total: $65,870
Cromwell – Year one: $22,513; Total: $56,283
Durham – Year one: $11,786; Total: $29,466
East Hartford – Year one: $136,449; Total: $341,123
Eastern Highlands Health District – Year one: $153,795; Total: $384,489
Glastonbury – Year one: $53,815; Total: $134,538
Guilford – Year one: $34,550; Total: $86,376
Ledge Light Health District – Year one: $344,683; Total: $861,707
Manchester – Year one: $127,278; Total: $318,196
Meriden – Year one: $145,939; Total: $364,847
New Britain – Year one: $258,350; Total: $645,876
New Canaan – Year one: $29,530; Total: $73,825
Orange – Year one: $21,059; Total: $52,647
Pomperaug Health District – Year one: $70,176; Total: $175,441
Ridgefield – Year one: $33,326; Total: $83,314
Somers – Year one: $14,483; Total: $36,208
Uncas Health District – Year one: $223,845; Total: $559,611
West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District – Year one: $162,458; Total: $406,145
Windsor – Year one: $42,486; Total: $106,214
Governor Lamont says ensuring the availability of these resources at the local level is critical to that state's response efforts.
“We know that our municipalities, health districts, and local service organizations know their communities best. I’m pleased we’ve been able to engage them in the community resource coordinator program and allocate funding to support them in combating COVID-19. Everyone in Connecticut should know that it’s safe to get tested – and if you need to stay home, we can support you, and our contact tracers are an important part of getting you what you need," Lamont added.
According to a release, the funding is intended to be used by the local health districts and departments to do the following:
- Enhance laboratory detection, surveillance (contact tracing), response, informatics, and other workforce capacity;
- Strengthen laboratory testing volume and capacity;
- Coordinate and engage with partners as needed to respond to and prevent COVID-19;
- Prevent and minimize disease transmission of COVID-19; and
- Conduct health promotion activities associated with each of the previously mentioned activities.
Each local health district and department will receive the funds over the course of three years. Officials say the disbursement outline is as follows:
- Year one: May 19, 2020 to May 17, 2021
- Year two: May 18, 2021 to May 17, 2022
- Year three: May 18, 2022 to November 17, 2022
“Contact tracing is one of the most important pieces of our state and nation’s response to COVID-19,” Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “I am pleased that this funding has started to be distributed, and I encourage any health district that hasn’t already applied for this funding to do so as soon as they can in order to support these efforts. The public should know we will continue to enhance these efforts as much as possible, and that their information will always be protected. Everyone should feel comfortable answering a call from a contact tracer.”