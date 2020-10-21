Connecticut to allocate $20 million to support local health districts in COVID-19 response efforts

Governor Lamont says ensuring the availability of these resources at the local level is critical to that state's response efforts.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the state's latest effort to support local health districts in their ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The State of Connecticut has approved for local health districts and departments to receive a portion of $20 million in funding the state was allocated as part of the (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Cooperative Agreement, officials reported.

The first 21 health districts that have been approved include:

Bridgeport – Year one: $510,243; Total: $1,275,606

Brookfield – Year one: $26,348; Total: $65,870

Cromwell – Year one: $22,513; Total: $56,283

Durham – Year one: $11,786; Total: $29,466

East Hartford – Year one: $136,449; Total: $341,123

Eastern Highlands Health District – Year one: $153,795; Total: $384,489

Glastonbury – Year one: $53,815; Total: $134,538

Guilford – Year one: $34,550; Total: $86,376

Ledge Light Health District – Year one: $344,683; Total: $861,707

Manchester – Year one: $127,278; Total: $318,196

Meriden – Year one: $145,939; Total: $364,847

New Britain – Year one: $258,350; Total: $645,876

New Canaan – Year one: $29,530; Total: $73,825

Orange – Year one: $21,059; Total: $52,647

Pomperaug Health District – Year one: $70,176; Total: $175,441

Ridgefield – Year one: $33,326; Total: $83,314

Somers – Year one: $14,483; Total: $36,208

Uncas Health District – Year one: $223,845; Total: $559,611

West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District – Year one: $162,458; Total: $406,145

Windsor – Year one: $42,486; Total: $106,214

Governor Lamont says ensuring the availability of these resources at the local level is critical to that state's response efforts.

“We know that our municipalities, health districts, and local service organizations know their communities best. I’m pleased we’ve been able to engage them in the community resource coordinator program and allocate funding to support them in combating COVID-19. Everyone in Connecticut should know that it’s safe to get tested – and if you need to stay home, we can support you, and our contact tracers are an important part of getting you what you need," Lamont added.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

According to a release, the funding is intended to be used by the local health districts and departments to do the following:

Enhance laboratory detection, surveillance (contact tracing), response, informatics, and other workforce capacity;

Strengthen laboratory testing volume and capacity;

Coordinate and engage with partners as needed to respond to and prevent COVID-19;

Prevent and minimize disease transmission of COVID-19; and

Conduct health promotion activities associated with each of the previously mentioned activities.

Each local health district and department will receive the funds over the course of three years. Officials say the disbursement outline is as follows:

Year one : May 19, 2020 to May 17, 2021

: May 19, 2020 to May 17, 2021 Year two : May 18, 2021 to May 17, 2022

: May 18, 2021 to May 17, 2022 Year three: May 18, 2022 to November 17, 2022