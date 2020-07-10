Watch Live: Gov. Lamont to announce support for reopening Connecticut’s libraries

Lamont will be joined by Congressman John Larson and other state and local officials.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding libraries in the state.

According to his office, the governor is expected to announce the state's support for libraries in Connecticut to reopen.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. from East Hartford Public Library.

Phase 3 of Connecticut's reopening plan will go into effect Thursday, October 8 and will usher in some new guidance for businesses and residents.

Connecticut was initially on track to begin phase 3 in July, but 'erring on the side of caution', Governor Ned Lamont paused it.

While Connecticut has recently been seeing an uptick in cases and in hospitalizations, Gov. Lamont is still confident moving forward with the reopening plans.

“The reason why we are able to have a discussion about even entering into Phase 3 is because of Connecticut residents’ collective actions to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “By taking the sector rules seriously, wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands regularly, I believe that we can continue to keep these rates low while also easing some of the restrictions that were enacted earlier this year. I applaud the residents of our state for what they’ve been doing, and urge them to keep it up.”