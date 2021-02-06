Trying to paint a brighter picture for the arts in Connecticut

A recent survey ranked Hartford the top spot for artists in America. Gov. Lamont is exploring how American Rescue Plan funds could benefit the arts in the state.

HARTFORD, Conn — Under the massive mural just painted on the corner of Pearl Street in Hartford, state officials joined a group of leaders from the arts world to celebrate the arts in the capital city and throughout Connecticut.

A Rent.com survey just ranked Hartford the top spot for artists across the country. It was something everyone at the press conference took pride in.

“I think it reflects that we have a strong and vibrant arts and culture scene here," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. "We have a lot of amazing artists."

Governor Ned Lamont joined the group to discuss how money from the American Rescue Plan could help to benefit artistic entities in the state.

“It’s all about heart, it’s all in the people, and its all in the experience you have being able to share it,” Lamont said.

Taneisha Duggan, the artistic producer at Hartford-based TheaterWorks, said they are hoping to get more federal dollars to support her programs.

“I think we are here to really advocate for the dollars and spend money on the people who make magic in the city," she said.

Coming out of the pandemic, embracing the arts, visiting museums and seeing exhibits in person can only benefit the public, according to Liz Shapiro, the state's Director of Arts, Preservation, and Museums.

“We have been quiet for so long,” Shapiro said. "There has been this empty feeling and now it’s time to change all that.”

