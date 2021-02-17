Gov. Lamont announces environmental priorities for 2021 legislative session

The governor gave a few hints in his budget address last week about his environmental goals for the state.

HARTFORD, Conn — Today, Governor Ned Lamont will outline his environmental priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session.

The announcement will be at 10 a.m., and he will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

In the address, he had said that the state's environmental efforts continued to be viewed through the lens of public health, new green jobs, and environmental justice.

Lamont said the state had to reduce its dependence on out-of-date energy solutions, citing coal and antiquated trash-to-energy plants.

He also said airborne pollution hits the state's urban communities the hardest, creating comorbidities that make people more susceptible to disease and infections like asthma or COVID-19.

Lamont had tied environmental goals to transportation as well in his budget speech. He proposed two new sources of revenue that combined would 'sustainably fund investments in Connecticut's transportation future':

1. Connecticut can join the multi-state Transportation Climate Initiative, along with neighboring states like Rhode Island and Massachusetts which will reduce carbon emissions while reportedly raising over $80 million for climate change and public transit investment.