Gov. Lamont to make an agricultural announcement at UConn @ 10:30 AM

MANSFIELD, Conn. — This morning at 10:30 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont will be making an announcement at UConn about a research project at the university. The project surrounded the reduction and eventual elimination of the use of antibiotics in chick production.

Several years ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had announced a voluntary plan to reduce the use of antibiotics in chicken.

The issue, according to the FDA, is that all uses of antimicrobial drugs, in both humans and animals, contribute to the development of antimicrobial resistance.

According to the CDC, antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges.

The CDC said each year in the U.S., at least 2.8 million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection, and more than 35,000 people die.

Infections caused by antibiotic-resistant germs are difficult and sometimes impossible to treat, according to the CDC. In most cases, antibiotic-resistant infections require extended hospital stays, additional follow-up doctor visits, and costly and toxic alternatives.

Regarding the use of antibiotics, the CDC said:

"Animals, like people, carry germs in their gut, including antibiotic-resistant germs. Resistant germs have been identified in poultry and livestock (e.g., cattle, swine, sheep, and goat) and the food they produce around the world. Antibiotics are valuable tools for treating infections in people and animals, but any time antibiotics are used bacteria can develop antibiotic resistance."

The CDC said livestock and poultry producers are "key in helping to reduce the development and spread of antibiotic resistance".

It's advised that antibiotic medication is only used when medically necessary.