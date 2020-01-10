Governor extends eviction moratorium through the rest of 2020

The program designed to help people through financial hardship during COVID-19 was supposed to end September 30th

NORWICH, Conn. — Connecticut is extending its moratorium on evictions through the end of the year. The program designed to help people through financial hardship during COVID-19 was supposed to end September 30th.

The extension has brought much-needed relief for many who are struggling to pay rent during these unprecedented times, but it also has put some landlords in a tough spot.

"I have no recourse. There’s no nothing I can do to get them to pay," said Cyrus Stamos.

No Recourse and no leverage are the situations Stamos finds himself in. His tenants haven’t been able to pay rent leaving him to foot the bill.

"I did take money out of my own personal account to pay all the bills," said Stamos.

Stamos’s funds are dwindling. His three tenants are eligible for the state’s Temporary Housing Assistance Rental Program that would provide him with up to $4,000 a person to help financially. Although, his tenants haven’t applied, and they won’t answer his calls.

"They’re good people too," said Stamos. "Just in a bad situation."

Stamos understands his tenants are in financial hardship but the lack of payments and communication has led him to pursue eviction for his tenants. The state's decision to extend the moratorium on evictions is putting him at risk to lose his property.

"We are going to extend that through the end of the year," said Governor Ned Lamont. "But we are not doing just that. We're also working with landlords and tenants."

While Stamos may not be getting help from the rental assistance program or through the eviction process, he and other landlords have another option. The Temporary Mortgage Assistance Program offered through the Connecticut Housing Financial Authority. The underutilized program doesn’t require payments for a year and has low monthly repayment plans.

"He can provide up to $25,000 in the form of a soft or secondary loan which can provide the landlord with financial relief to get them over the hump," said Michael Santoro, the Director of the Office of Policy, Research, and Housing Support.

The state has put a hold on new claims for the rent assistance programs while they process the backlog of applications. They expect to reopen applications mid-October.