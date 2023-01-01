Lamont announces proposal to help low-income workers with tax relief

The administration said this proposal is one of several tax relief measures the governor will include in his upcoming budget proposal.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced a legislative proposal Monday to increase a tax credit aimed at providing relief for low-income workers.

The plan is to increase Connecticut's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% to 40%.

Lamont said increasing the rate would provide an additional $44.6 million in state tax credits to over 210,000 qualifying low-income households, above the amount they currently receive under the program. Typically, families with children receive more than 95% of all EITC dollars.

The administration said this proposal is one of several tax relief measures the governor will include in his upcoming budget proposal.

Earlier in January, Lamont announced that the budget proposal would also include a plan to destroy the pass-through entity tax credit to its original level, which enables small business owners to save money. Lamont also plans to announce additional tax relief measures, including those targeted toward middle-class workers.

The governor said increasing the EITC is one of the most impactful things the state could do to target direct relief to low-incoming workers providing for their families.

“Numerous studies have shown that the EITC is one of the best anti-poverty tools we can use because it encourages work, boosts economic stability, and uplifts generations to come," Lamont said. "Ultimately, this tax credit helps improve entire communities because these dollars are being invested right back into our local economy through groceries, transportation, clothing, rent, utilities, and other necessary expenses. The EITC encourages work and boosts economic stability, and I think it’s about time that we increase it.”

The Connecticut EITC is a refundable state income tax credit for low-income working individuals and families that mirrors the federal EITC. The federal income eligibility requirements for 2022 are:

No dependents: $16,480 for individuals and $22,610 for married filing jointly

One dependent: $43,492 for individuals and $49,622 for married filing jointly

Two dependents: $49,399 for individuals and $55,529 for married filing jointly

Three dependents: $53,057 for individuals and $59,187 for married filing jointly

Increasing the rate to 40% will make Connecticut among the top five states in the nation with the largest EITC rates.

Lamont is scheduled to deliver his annual budget address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, February 8, at noon.

