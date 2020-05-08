Gov. Lamont declares a State of Emergency after Tropical Storm Isaias knocks power out for hundreds of thousands of people

On Wednesday morning, about 700,000 people were still without power following the storm

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont has declared a State of Emergency in response to the power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The declaration comes as Eversource and United Illuminating says full power restoration may take multiple days.

“With more than 700,000 customers experiencing power outages, we need to take several emergency steps that will facilitate restoration,” Governor Lamont said. “I remain in consistent communication with municipal leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time. I continue to have regular communications with our Emergency Operations Center, which is managing both the response to this storm and our continued response to COVID-19.”

Tropical Storm Isaias has left widespread destruction throughout the state. Wednesday morning, over 700,000 people were without power between Eversource and United Illuminating.

Trees were toppled due to strong wind gusts, sometimes reaching upwards of 65 mph.

Governor Ned Lamont will be touring the storm damage in different areas of the state as crews work to clean up as fast as possible and electric crews work to fully restore customers.

Gov. Lamont tours storm damage in Wethersfield as the state continues to clean up from Isaias. He will also visit Middletown and South Windsor https://www.fox61.com/article/news/local/governor-lamont-connecticut-isaias-storm-damage/520-19f47acc-ec9d-47eb-8bc1-8565a8d003ab Posted by FOX61 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Gov. Lamont will visit Wethersfield, Middletown, and South Windsor. During his stop in Wethersfield, he said he has been in talks with Eversource and United Illuminating. He suggested it would take at least a few days for full restoration to be completed. Gov. Lamont and the CEO of Eversource plan on meeting later in the day Wednesday.

Gov. Lamont also said that Eversource was bringing down other crews from northern New England states that were not hit as hard.

The storm damage has caused some people to be trapped in their homes due to large trees falling. Others saw their cars crushed or had live wires come down nearby, creating dangerous sparks and a fire hazard. All within a matter of a few hours as the quick-moving storm passed just to our west. Connecticut faced plenty of wind, but we did not see any beneficial rainfall.

A Naugatuck man was killed when a tree fell on top of him while he was picking branches around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

United Illuminating told their customers that they expect full restoration could take 'days'. Eversrouce does not have an estimate at this time in regards to full power restoration.

The fallen trees have also caused numerous road closures throughout the state. During the storm Tuesday, the damage even closed portions of major highways like when a tree fell on I-84 in Southington.

The storm damage forced the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to keep state parks, forests, and campgrounds closed after closing them at noon Tuesday.