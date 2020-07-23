Watch Live: Gov. Lamont announces state workforce development

Since elected, one of Lamont's goals was to develop a "nation-leading, accessible, and equitable workforce in Connecticut."

FARMINGTON, Conn. — In an effort to strengthen the state's workforce, Governor Ned Lamont will make an announcement this morning at 11:30 a.m. regarding that effort.

He will be joined by Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian, Connecticut Workforce Development Unit Executive Director Kelli Vallieres, and other state and local officials.

Governor Ned Lamont had announced on Tuesday the creation of the Connecticut Workforce Development Unit – a state office that will be responsible for developing workforce policy, utilizing data to set a vision for the workforce pipeline, and coordinating the state’s workforce ecosystem around a common strategy and set of goals.

The unit, housed within the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), will collaborate with the commissioners of DECD and the Department of Labor to directly advise the governor and other state entities on various workforce strategies and initiatives. Gov. Lamont said he will be committed to crafting nation-leading policies and goals that catalyze educators, businesses, nonprofit, and state agencies to develop curricula and programs that are accessible, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of employers

Since entering office, one of Gov. Lamont’s stated priorities has been to develop a "nation-leading, accessible, and equitable workforce in Connecticut that is responsive to the needs of the 21st-century economy". The goal started with the creation of the Governor’s Workforce Council in October and has most recently featured the CT Back to Work Initiative.

The Workforce Development Unit will be led by Dr. Kelli Vallieres, who will serve as executive director. Gov. Lamont said Dr. Vallieres brings over 20 years of experience as the CEO of two manufacturing companies in Connecticut, has a PhD in adult experiential learning, serves on the boards of several workforce-focused organizations across the state, and has served as the vice chair of the Governor’s Workforce Council since its inception.