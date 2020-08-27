Gov. Lamont to provide update into CT response to COVID-19 @ 4 PM

There was recently a reported cluster of positive cases in East Windsor

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont is set to provide a COVID-19 response update at 4 p.m. today.

The update comes after a cluster of cases was reported out of East Windsor.

First Selectman Jason Bowsza confirmed with FOX61 Wednesday night of the outbreak.

The outbreak linked to Mulnite Farms has caused 31 workers to test positive for the virus.

It is unclear the origin of the outbreak or the status of the workers.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released Wednesday's COVID-19 latest statistics which showed a decrease in current hospitalizations for people with the virus and no new deaths.

There were 15,312 tests administered and 180 of them came back positive. The positivity of this is 1.2%. There have been 52,220 people who have tested positive for COVID.

Some schools and colleges have also started classes for the fall 2020 semester. On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont urged students and staff to work together and commit to making the semester a safe one. A couple of days after students returned to campus at UConn, several students were removed following an unapproved party inside a dorm room.

Access to boat launches in Danbury/on Candlewood Lake has been restricted after there was an uptick of cases in the city. City officials said boats were "rafting" or, tying together boats in the water. Young people were also spotted on the island in Candlewood Lake.

Officials also attributed the small spike to communities being without power for over a week following Isaias, church gatherings, and other family gatherings that did not prioritize social distancing. There was also the concern over international travel and residents not filling out the contact form as required by the state.

Officials ask people to get tested and help the contact tracers in order to get their arms around the outbreak. In-person classes have been delayed due to the uptick.