Governor Lamont directs flags lowered in honor of U.S. Capitol Police officers

“Officers Sicknick and Liebengood dedicated themselves to protecting the U.S. Capitol and by extension acted to protect democracy itself,” Governor Lamont said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Sunday that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the service of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, whose deaths followed a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol. Flags should be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or others, should also be lowered during this time.

“Officers Sicknick and Liebengood dedicated themselves to protecting the U.S. Capitol and by extension acted to protect democracy itself,” Governor Lamont said. “We honor their lives and the service of all the Capitol Police officers who guarded the Capitol against a violent attempt to overthrow our government. On behalf of everyone in the State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to their family and friends, as well as to their Capitol Police colleagues.”