First gun violence prevention proposal announced by Lamont

The proposals inlude investing millions into community violence intervention programs, limiting handgun purchases, and updating the law on "ghost guns."

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday the first in a series of legislative proposals aimed at eliminating gun violence.

The proposals will be included as part of the governor’s package of priorities for the 2023 legislative session that he will present to the Connecticut General Assembly in February.

The proposals include:

Investing an additional $2.5 million in community violence intervention programs;

Banning the open carrying of firearms in public, while continuing to allow concealed carry with a permit except in particular locations;

Limiting handgun purchases to one per month to discourage straw purchases; and

Updating the state’s ban on unregistered “ghost guns” to stop their illegal flow.

Lamont said that according to national statistics, Connecticut remains one of the safest states in the country and that violent crime has been decreasing over the last several years; however, one shooting is still too many.

“It’s our responsibility to implement policies that keep our homes and our neighborhoods safe, and we have to take every opportunity to keep our residents protected," Lamont said. "These commonsense reforms will protect our neighborhoods and the people who live in them.”

The fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill that Lamont signed into law in May of 2022 includes an allocation of $2.9 million for a new statewide community gun violence intervention and prevention program.

The program is overseen by the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s Office of Injury and Violence Prevention with input from the newly established Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention.

This year, Lamont’s fiscal years 2024 and 2025 budget proposal will include an additional $2.5 million to provide more grants for these organizations and allow them to continue their community-based crime reduction efforts.

It will also continue funding for the staff at the Department of Public Health who oversee this program.

“This program is bringing together communities, hospitals, and law enforcement to stop the cycle of gun violence through diverse partnerships and a rigorous evaluation of proven strategies that prevent violent crime,” Lamont said.

