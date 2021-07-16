Gov. Lamont launches Phase 3 of development plan in west end of Bridgeport

Officials are developing Cherry Street to provide more affordable housing, more jobs, and growth in the economy. The city estimates 250 permanent jobs with the plan.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont, along with developers Gary Flocco and Geof Ravenstine, on Friday launched Phase 3 of the $3.77 million USRAP Program.

As a part of phase 3, officials are developing Cherry Street in the west end of Bridgeport to provide more affordable housing, more jobs, and growth in the economy.

The growth of supermarket and retail space on the street is estimated to create 250 permanent jobs.

“This project is a key component of revitalizing the West End into a neighborhood that is vibrant, supports the growth of new business and jobs, and is a place where people want to live and work,” Gov. Lamont said. “I am proud that the state can support Bridgeport and its future growth through this important project.”

The residential project has already had an overwhelming response with over 9,500 inquiries and counting.

With this level of demand, state officials hope to carry on this momentum as the development projects continue.

