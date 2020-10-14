Gov. Lamont attends grand opening of Aerospace & Manufacturing Center at Middletown High School

The center will be used to provide students at the school access to an aerospace and advanced manufacturing program, making them eligible for college credit.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The new Aerospace & Manufacturing Center at Middletown High School had grand opening today.

The center will be used to provide students at the school access to an aerospace and advanced manufacturing program. In turn, that can make them eligible for college credit.

The ceremony was held at 4 p.m. and Governor Ned Lamont was in attendance.

Watch Facebook Live coverage below:

