Gov. Lamont to sign bill reforming Property Transfer Act

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a bill signing ceremony in Torrington for legislation that reforms the Connecticut Property Transfer Act of 1985.

The signing will take place at Franklin Products in Torrington at 11:30 a.m.

The bill will replace the initial act with a streamlined system that will promote the cleanup of unused, contaminated properties and redevelop them to benefit both the environment and economy.