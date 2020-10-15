Gov. Lamont to sign bill reforming Property Transfer Act

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a bill signing ceremony in Torrington for legislation that reforms the Connecticut Property Transfer Act of 1985.
The signing will take place at Franklin Products in Torrington at 11:30 a.m.
The bill will replace the initial act with a streamlined system that will promote the cleanup of unused, contaminated properties and redevelop them to benefit both the environment and economy.
The legislation is House Bill 7001, An Act Revising Provisions of the Transfer Act and Authorizing the Development and Implementation of a Release-Based Remediation Program.