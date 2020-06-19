Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz participate in racial equality roundtable

The roundtable comes after weeks of protests around the country, sparked by the death of Geroge Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will join other community leaders for a roundtable on racial equality and social justice.

The round table comes after weeks of protests around the country, sparked by the death of Geroge Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Protests were also held in Connecticut with people calling for police reforms.

Friday is also Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the end of slavery. On this day 155 years ago, the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were told by Union soldiers that slavery had ended.

Following the protests over the death of George Floyd, many companies are viewing Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

Towns and cities in Connecticut are also discussing the decision to declare racism as a public health crisis. Windsor was the first town in the state to do so.

These are the attendees at the roundtable: