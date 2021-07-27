'Early intervention is prevention' | Governor Lamont signs bill to support work curbing community violence

The legislation will make community violence prevention services covered under Medicaid, and implement training and certification

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont and various Connecticut officials and advocacy groups gathered at Hartford Communities That Care on Main Street today to witness the ceremonial bill signing of new gun safety legislation.

The bill will support community violence prevention services by making those provided by a qualified violence prevention professional a covered service under Medicaid.

Additionally, the bill supports and provides training and certification for violence prevention professionals.

These are workers on the front lines of violence in the community, who experience it first hand and work directly within it to create change.

"These bills represent the state's broad and diverse commitment to our communities, and allowing Medicaid to reimburse for some services," Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. "It provides financial security and predictability for groups like Communities That Care, allowing them to work with more people in more neighborhoods. And in strengthening our red flag law We help to prevent further violence for victims of abuse and assault."

Many Connecticut officials came to support the bill signing, including State Representative Steve Stafstrom, Mayor Luke Bronin, and other prominent community figures.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the legislation would keep Connecticut as a leader in the U.S. for common-sense gun laws. He emphasized the bill's reimbursement for violence prevention as a way for the state to "put their money where their mouth is."

Rep. Stafstrom called the bill the most comprehensive gun safety law in existence, where those who should not be allowed to purchase firearms will not be able to and removing the expiration date on court orders for those who already possess firearms but had them taken away. Citing a Duke University study from 1999 to 2013, Rep. Stafstrom said the laws of the red flag, updated by this bill, are shown to be effective.

"Connecticut's red flag law prevented between 38 and 76 suicides. We know that for each additional risk warrant or risk protection order that is applied for, it prevents additional deaths. And that is what we are doing today," he said.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence executive director Jeremy Stein went on to say that studies on the red flag laws show a 13% reduction in suicides, which he says represents two-thirds of all gun violence.

A common thread among many of the speakers was that those closest to the problem are those with the solution -- in this case, that means those laying the groundwork directly in affected communities.

Fatimah Loren Dreier, the Executive Director for the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention, is fighting for a $5 billion federal funding commitment for community violence prevention in Connecticut.

"There are a number of people, researchers who found that post-COVID in Connecticut, we saw a 61% increase in patients with violent injuries in our hospitals," Dreier said.

Senator Doug McCrory attributed much of the violence to underlying issues of poverty and redlining, saying these causes must be addressed in addition to the new legislation.

"I think that dealing with the root causes of what we are in will change. Legislation is good. Resources are very important. But this brother and others have been doing this with no resources, crying out for help," Sen. McCrory said.