Governor Lamont undergoes medical procedure to replace hip

The Governor's medical team said, "he is on track for a speedy recovery."
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont addresses the media in Westport, Conn. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Lamont imposed a steep new $10,000 fine on businesses that break the state's coronavirus rules. He said that the heftier fine is needed because some businesses have flagrantly violated the rules, and there are concerns for worker and customer safety during the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HARTFORD, Conn — It was announced on Wednesday by Governor Ned Lamont's Director of Communications Max Reiss, that Lamont had undergone a medical procedure. 

In a statement, Reiss said the surgical procedure was previously scheduled to replace his hip. Lamont received the procedure at the Hosptial for Special Surgery in Stamford. 

Reiss added Lamont is feeling well and will go through physical therapy. The Governor's medical team said Lamont is "on track for a speedy recovery."

The Governor's office will provide updates on Lamont's progress when they become available. 

