Governor Lamont undergoes medical procedure to replace hip

HARTFORD, Conn — It was announced on Wednesday by Governor Ned Lamont's Director of Communications Max Reiss, that Lamont had undergone a medical procedure.

In a statement, Reiss said the surgical procedure was previously scheduled to replace his hip. Lamont received the procedure at the Hosptial for Special Surgery in Stamford.

Reiss added Lamont is feeling well and will go through physical therapy. The Governor's medical team said Lamont is "on track for a speedy recovery."