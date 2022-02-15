Lamont to visit Israel on Connecticut's economic mission

Lamont plans to promote Connecticut as a good place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations between the two regions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will be part of an economic development mission to Israel later this month to promote Connecticut as a good place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations between the two regions.

The Democrat announced Tuesday he will be part of a delegation that will include representatives from Raytheon, Hartford HealthCare, Digital Currency Group, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and Connecticut Innovations Inc., the state’s quasi-public venture capital agency.

The trip will run from Feb.17-24, ending with an event called VentureClash where Israeli entrepreneurs will give pitches on proposals to locate operations in Connecticut.

