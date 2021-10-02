Gov. Lamont to give budget address today at noon

Budget projections released mid-January had indicated there could instead be a small surplus when the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

Today, Governor Ned Lamont will be giving a budget address for the upcoming fiscal year.

The address comes while the state continues to work through economic issues brought on by the pandemic.

You can watch the address live on FOX61.com or on the FOX61 News App beginning at 12 p.m.

In late-January, Gov. Lamont had said he has “no interest” in raising taxes

He also said that he doesn’t foresee slashing funding for social services in his proposed two-year state budget.

Gov. Lamont had told members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association that Connecticut still has roughly $3 billion in its budget reserve fund, which state officials had thought would have to be tapped to cover massive projected deficits.

But budget projections released mid-January had indicated there could instead be a small surplus when the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

State officials previously predicted the state budget could be about $2 billion in deficit, because of the business shutdowns earlier in 2020 to help stop the spread of infections, coupled with the subsequent job losses.

Gov. Lamont said at the time that portions of the state's economy have continued to perform during the pandemic, due to “our residents, robust federal support, and smart and strategic state investment."