Gov. Lamont to give budget address today at noon

Today, Governor Ned Lamont will be giving a budget address for the upcoming fiscal year.
The address comes while the state continues to work through economic issues brought on by the pandemic.
You can watch the address live on FOX61.com or on the FOX61 News App beginning at 12 p.m.
In late-January, Gov. Lamont had said he has “no interest” in raising taxes
He also said that he doesn’t foresee slashing funding for social services in his proposed two-year state budget.
Gov. Lamont had told members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association that Connecticut still has roughly $3 billion in its budget reserve fund, which state officials had thought would have to be tapped to cover massive projected deficits.
But budget projections released mid-January had indicated there could instead be a small surplus when the current fiscal year ends on June 30.
State officials previously predicted the state budget could be about $2 billion in deficit, because of the business shutdowns earlier in 2020 to help stop the spread of infections, coupled with the subsequent job losses.
Gov. Lamont said at the time that portions of the state's economy have continued to perform during the pandemic, due to “our residents, robust federal support, and smart and strategic state investment."
“Today’s consensus revenue forecast makes it abundantly clear the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic fallout are unlike previous contractions, and Connecticut’s response and efforts to handle this massive public health crisis have been exceptional," Governor Lamont said. "In this unique paradigm, portions of our state’s economy have continued to perform thanks to the resilience of our residents, robust federal support, and smart and strategic state investment. This forecast allows the state to continue essential services and support for our partners without forcing us to tap our historic savings in the current year.”