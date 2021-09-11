Gov. Ned Lamont announces reelection campaign for 2022 race

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz would be his running mate if he ran again for office.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday he will seek re-election for a second term, a day after confirming he had filed initial paperwork for a bid.

Lamont made the announcement during a news conference in New Britain about boosting diversity hiring among teachers across the state.

If elected, Lamont will begin his second term in January 2023.

On Monday, Lamont had filed initial paperwork for a run but had said that his mind will be formally made up in the months to come.

Lamont confirmed Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz would be his running mate if he ran again for office.

"Let's get this thing going,'" he said while speaking at a news conference about upgrades to the rail branch in Waterbury.

At the press conference Monday, Lamont said he loved the job and believes he and Bysiewicz, are making a difference and that the state is much better off today than it was four years ago.

Lamont told CNN last month that he would likely decide by the end of the year whether he would seek a second term in 2022.

No one has announced a run yet on the Republican side, however, there are several potential candidates including former House Minority leader Themis Klarides and former candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.