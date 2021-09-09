Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, US flags ordered to half staff ahead of 9/11 anniversary

On Sept. 11, 2001, 161 people from Connecticut lost their lives in the attacks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – otherwise known as the Q Bridge – will be lit up at dusk Friday to honor those lost in the attacks.

The bridge will be lit up in red, white and blue on Friday night and Saturday night. Beacons of light capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the night sky will be lit until early morning hours the next day.

In addition, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered that the U.S. and state flags be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. All other flags should also be lowered.

“On this terrible day 20 years ago, tragedy struck close to home, changing the lives of so many families here in Connecticut and throughout the United States,” Lamont said in a statement. “We will forever pay tribute to the innocent lives that were taken all too soon and honor the heroism of those who gave their lives while rescuing others, including many first responders."

He continued: "We also pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. military who serve our nation and protect our freedoms, as well as the many military heroes whose lives were lost in the ongoing battle to keep us safe since 2001. Let this anniversary serve as a reminder of the unity and compassion that bonded all of us as a nation in the weeks, months, and years following this tragedy, and recommit ourselves to improving our world for the better.”

The state's official 9/11 memorial honoring the victims of the attacks is located on a peninsula at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, where on a clear day the Manhattan skyline can be viewed across the Long Island Sound. It features a stone engraved with the names of the people with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the attacks.

On that day, 161 Connecticut lives were lost in the attacks.

Dianne Bullis-Snyder, originally from Madison, was a flight attendant on the first plane that went into the World Trade Center. She never returned home, but her sister Elizabeth Bullis-Snyder said she sees Dianne in her children and in fond memories.

“It was 2 o’clock at home. I got the call that my sister was definitely on that flight,” Elizabeth Bullis-Snyder told FOX61 News at the state's memorial ceremony in Westport on Thursday. “I burst into tears. I just lost it.”

Julia Pyrlik came all the way to Westport from Duluth, Minnesota to honor the youngest Connecticut life lost in the attacks, 2-year-old Christine Lee Hanson, and her parents.

“I came across their names in an 8th-grade research project,” Pyrlik said. “Everyone deserves to be remembered.”

The memorial is open for visitors to see from 8 a.m. to sunset every day.

