Gov. Lamont calls on eligible children to participate in summer meal programs

MERIDEN, Conn. — There's a push for Connecticut residents who have children that rely on free school meals to partake in summer meal programs.

Anti-Hunger advocates and Governor Ned Lamont are calling on parents to enroll eligible children in summer meal programs across the state.

The programs aim at bridging the gap during the summer months for students who used the programs during the school year.

When the summer programs are available, Lamont said that only 1 out of every 7 eligible children participates.

In April, the Biden administration expanded a program to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.

The program reflects the Biden administration's attempts to nearly stamp out child poverty — an unprecedented push with money for parents, child care centers, and schools that could revamp the social safety net.

Summer meal sites can be located by calling 2-1-1, visiting this website, or texting "CTmeals" to 877-877.

