Teen bicyclist hospitalized after struck by car in Granby

The teen was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment.

GRANBY, Conn. — A 15-year-old is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Granby

Police said the incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Route 10. The bicyclist was struck as he was crossing the road.

He was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for treatment. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

