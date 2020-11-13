Greater Hartford faith community calls on governor to declare racism as a public health crisis

The Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance or GHIAA is filled with 38 congregations and thousands of members who say enough is enough.

HARTFORD, Conn — The faith community of Greater Hartford gathered hundreds of people in a zoom public action to urge officials to declare racism as a public health crisis.

The faith community says declaring racism as a public health crisis is more than just a declaration, but one that comes with real work.

“If the church doesn’t speak who does, said Reverend AJ Johnson with Center Leadership for Leadership and Justice.

The Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance or GHIAA is filled with 38 congregations and thousands of members who say enough is enough.

In a zoom public action, the faith collective is calling on Governor Ned Lamont to speak out and declare racism as a public health crisis.

“Governor Ned Lamont if you are listening tonight, we call on you to sit with our leaders of color and listen,” said Rev. Isaac Lawson.

Rev. Tracy Johnson Russell said, “I believe we are in a time of twin pandemics COVID-19 and this pandemic of Racism that has been a part of the foundation of our country for centuries.”

The faith community also wants leaders to consider other policies like the Clean Slate Bill which would wipe clean someone’s criminal background with eligibility after a period of time.

The group also discussed the issue of welfare liens in the state.

Rev. Johnson said, “Welfare liens is a horrible practice in the state of CT that when you are on state assistance that they don’t tell you, you have a running bill so that when you come into some money... the state helps itself to that money.”

The interfaith group says policies like those will be a driving force in battling systemic racism against black and brown communities.

Not only that but just by showing others the issues of racism they are sticking to their principles, no matter the faith.

“For me as a Christian, when I say that I’m serving Christ that means that I am serving each and every individual that I come in contact with the love of Christ.’ said Rev. Johnson-Russell

The group says they want to remind people it takes more than just a few to change policy.