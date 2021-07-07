x
Greater Hartford Food Truck Festival returns to South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Ready, set – eat! The Greater Hartford Food Truck Festival returns to the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk this weekend! 

The two-day event will feature a variety of well-known food trucks from the Hartford region like Brazilian Gual Grill, Chompers, Loaded Tater Tot Heaven, Low-N-Slow Catering, and Meriano's Cannoli truck.

Event hours are 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10th, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11th in Evergreen Walk Park, near L.L.Bean. Admission is free and live music will be performed all day. 

You can learn more here.

 

