Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance to hold a rally for police accountability

HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of George Floyd’s death, more than 100 clergy and members of the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance will hold a rally for police accountability and transparency Friday.

The clergy plans to gather at Union Baptist Church to start and then they will move in silence to the Hartford Police Safety Complex for an eight-minute kneel-in.

The procession will resume to City Hall where hundreds of their congregants are expected to be on hand.

The group has a few asks of Mayor Bronin, Hartford’s chief of police and the police union president, which include giving meaningful authority to the Civilian Police Review Board, transparency and responsiveness in the process of filing complaints against police and civilian engagement with police union negotiations.