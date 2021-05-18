Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz to be held in person

The festival last year had been held online due to the pandemic and outdoor crowd restrictions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In stark contrast to last year, the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz will see in-person participants this year.

The festival last year had been held online due to the pandemic and outdoor crowd restrictions.

Mayor Luke Bronin will join festival organizers along with the Greater Hartford Arts Council, and the Hartford Chamber of Commerce to officially announce the decision.

The festival will be held between July 16th and July 18th. You can learn more on their website.

The decision comes as Connecticut is set to lift COVID-19 restrictions around the state on Wednesday. The CDC has also put out new guidance stating that those who have been vaccinated do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

As of Monday, the positivity rate from the weekend was 1.33%.

Hospitalizations dropped to 170 patients, which is the lowest number it has been in months.

There were 21 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. The state death toll has now reached 8,194 people.

Connecticut has surpassed over 2 million people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, there are 1,685,650 residents who are fully vaccinated.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.