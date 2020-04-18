x
Greenwich Police: Missing 87-year-old man found

Credit: Greenwich Police

GREENWICH, Conn. — Greenwich Police say an elderly man last seen Friday has been located.

A Silver Alert was issued for 87-year-old Jospeh Oddi.

According to officials, he was wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki pants and a tan suede jacket Friday night and did not return home after leaving a residence in Greenwich.