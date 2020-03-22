Greenwich to close town parks and beaches

Nearly 8,500 visitors on Saturday

GREENWICH, Conn. — Greenwich town officials have decided to close all town parks and beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

First Selectman Fred Camillo ordered all town parks and beaches closed to the public, effective at 8 p.m. Sunday.The closures will be effective until further notice.

The closure includes but is not limited to tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, ball fields, school grounds and open spaces. Bathrooms at all recreational facilities will be closed.

“This is a decision I did not make lightly. Our parks are being overwhelmed by visitors who are not practicing social distancing,” Mr. Camillo said. “This is a national public health emergency. While it is good for people to enjoy the outdoors and exercise, to do so in such large numbers presents the possibility of a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.”