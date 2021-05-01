Greyhound offering free tickets to runaways wanting to return home

The program is part of the companies Home Free program and is for children between 12 and 21-years-old.

HARTFORD, Conn — Greyhound Lines is offering runaways wanting to return to their families a free ticket.

The company says it is part of its Home Free program and works with the National Runaway Safeline (1-800-786-2929 ), to make sure runaway kids a way to get back home.

For someone to be eligible for a ticket home, the child must:

call the NRS helpline

be between 12 and 21-years-old

be named to a runaway report

be willing to return to there family (and vice-versa)

The Home Free program can only be used twice by the same person. Greyhound said they also provide a ticket for a parent or legal guardian if the child is under 15.