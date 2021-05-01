x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Greyhound offering free tickets to runaways wanting to return home

The program is part of the companies Home Free program and is for children between 12 and 21-years-old.

HARTFORD, Conn — Greyhound Lines is offering runaways wanting to return to their families a free ticket. 

The company says it is part of its Home Free program and works with the National Runaway Safeline (1-800-786-2929 ), to make sure runaway kids a way to get back home. 

For someone to be eligible for a ticket home, the child must: 

  • call the NRS helpline
  • be between 12 and 21-years-old
  • be named to a runaway report
  • be willing to return to there family (and vice-versa)

The Home Free program can only be used twice by the same person. Greyhound said they also provide a ticket for a parent or legal guardian if the child is under 15. 

To find out more about the National Runaway Safeline, click here