x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Grinch spreading Christmas cheer through flight

An Oakdale man is taking to the skies in southwest Louisiana in costume

OAKDALE, La. — The Grinch is taking to the skies to spread Christmas cheer in southwest Louisiana.  Scroll down to see all the videos and pictures! 

Credit: Shaun Hayden

Shaun Hayden is from Oakdale, and typically he can be seen in December flying as Santa Claus throughout the area.  This year, he decided to change things up.

Credit: Shaun Hayden

Now he can be seen dressed as the Grinch, coasting along on his para-motor, to the delight of anyone who happens to spot him in the air. 

Credit: Shaun Hayden

Hayden tell us his only goal is to put a smile on people's faces, and he's even been taking special fly-over requests as they come in.  

In Other News

One person stabbed at Berlin Turnpike gas station