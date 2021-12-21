Grinch spreading Christmas cheer through flight

An Oakdale man is taking to the skies in southwest Louisiana in costume

OAKDALE, La. — The Grinch is taking to the skies to spread Christmas cheer in southwest Louisiana. Scroll down to see all the videos and pictures!

Shaun Hayden is from Oakdale, and typically he can be seen in December flying as Santa Claus throughout the area. This year, he decided to change things up.

Now he can be seen dressed as the Grinch, coasting along on his para-motor, to the delight of anyone who happens to spot him in the air.