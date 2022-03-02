Griswold neighborhood under shelter in place during state police investigation

GRISWOLD, Conn. — A shelter-in-place order is active in a Griswold neighborhood as Connecticut state police investigate a disturbance in the area.
At around 5:43 p.m. Thursday, troopers were called to a home on Spring Road for a report of a disturbance.
Neighboring residents were told to shelter in place as a precaution, state police said.
This is an isolated incident without an immediate threat, troopers said. The scene is still active and ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story.
