Grocery stores dealing with increased demand

With few products left, grocery stores are having to find solutions to keep up.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Grocery stores are doing what they can to keep up with an increased demand amid coronavirus worries, and that means making some changes.

Shelves are empty and essentials were some of the first products to go.

"It’s very depleted in terms of supplies, proteins, paper towels, rice, pasta stuff like that," said Brian Bielawic of Coventry.

With few products left, grocery stores are having to find solutions to keep up. Price Chopper changed its hours to 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., which affects its 24 hour stores.

Starting Monday March 16th, Stop and Shop will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow employees more times to stock shelves and unload deliveries. It's also suspending its online ordering and pickup service. Other stores like Shop Rite, are placing a limit on items like hand sanitizer and wipes.

"I mean they have a double challenge because one they have to try to protect the population and two they need to try to figure out how to stock essentials," said David Newaiah of South Glastonbury.