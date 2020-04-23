Groton police investigate fatal car vs pedestrian crash

Police said the crash involved one car on Eastern Point Road in the area of General Dynamics Electric Boat South Gate

GROTON, Conn. — The City of Groton Police Department said they are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash

Police said the crash involved one car on Eastern Point Road in the area of General Dynamics Electric Boat South Gate.

The pedestrian was on a crosswalk when they were struck by a car, according to police.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld until police can notify next of kin.