Groton Police investigate robbery at Henny Penny

GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing the Henny Penny on December 3.
According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m.
The suspect appears to ender the business, brandish a knife, and demand money. The suspect then leaves the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He fled the area in a black four door sedan before police arrived at the scene. A female was seen operating the sedan.
The suspect was described as a dark skin Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 860-441-6716.
----
