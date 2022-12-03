Groton Police investigate robbery at Henny Penny

According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m.

GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing the Henny Penny on December 3.

According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m.

The suspect appears to ender the business, brandish a knife, and demand money. The suspect then leaves the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He fled the area in a black four door sedan before police arrived at the scene. A female was seen operating the sedan.

The suspect was described as a dark skin Hispanic male, with short black hair and black facial hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue colored t-shirt with white writing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 860-441-6716.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

