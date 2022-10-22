x
Groton police investigate suspicious package

Police are advising residents to stay away from the area as they investigate.
GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found at the shopping center on Long Hill Road.

They are advising residents to stay away from the area as they investigate.

PLEASE STAY CLEAR of the GOODWILL/TJ MAXX/ALDI AREA on Long Hill Rd in Groton, while Police investigate a suspicious package. Saturday 2:00pm

Posted by Town of Groton Police Department on Saturday, October 22, 2022

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with FOX61 for updates.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

