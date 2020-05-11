Police searching for Groton woman who has been missing since Monday

Crystal Bauer, 30, was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with CT plates: AX99301. Officials say she has conditions that require that require consistent medication.

GROTON, Conn. — Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from the Groton area since Monday.

30-year-old Crystal Bauer, left her Benham Road home at approximately 9 a.m. and has been unaccounted for since that date and time, officials said.

She was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with CT registration: AX99301.

Family and friends of Bauer have told officials that they are concerned for her safety, as she has medical conditions that require consistent medication.