Police searching for Groton woman who has been missing since Monday

GROTON, Conn. — Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from the Groton area since Monday.
30-year-old Crystal Bauer, left her Benham Road home at approximately 9 a.m. and has been unaccounted for since that date and time, officials said.
She was driving a silver 2002 Toyota Camry with CT registration: AX99301.
Family and friends of Bauer have told officials that they are concerned for her safety, as she has medical conditions that require consistent medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call City of Groton Police at (860) 445-2451 reference case # 20-18657-OF.