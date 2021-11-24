Group forms to help give equal access to new cannabis market

Retail sales aren't expected to begin until late 2022 or 2023.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A new association has been formed to ensure Black and other under represented communities will have an opportunity to participate in Connecticut’s new legalized recreational marijuana industry as state legislators had promised.

The Alliance for Cannabis Equity, or ACE, was created by two local workforce and economic development organizations. It will host various programs to help aspiring businesses owners and to train workers for the new cannabis field.

Connecticut's law that legalized retail sales of adult-use marijuana aims to ensure communities harmed by the war on drugs benefit. The new group hopes to make ensure that actually happens.

Retail sales aren't expected to begin until late 2022 or 2023.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.