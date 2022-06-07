Haircuts for the homeless: Group helps access Connecticut services

HARTFORD, Conn. — Local agencies teamed up Sunday to lend a helping hand to people experiencing homelessness in the Capitol City.
Wise Guys Scissor Society Barber Shop and the Hartford HealthCare Neighborhood Health Team hosted “No Hair Left Behind,” an event that offered free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness.
“We’re just giving back to the homeless. I was once homeless myself, so building a barbershop right next to the homeless shelter was a no brainer to give back and that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to reach 100 free haircuts, we’re giving out free shoes, we’re giving out services,” said Miguel DelValle, who owns Wise Guys Scissor Society Barber Shop.
People who received haircuts could also visit a full health clinic available on site at the South Church on Main Street.
Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health initiative is designed to bring more health prevention services and screenings directly to communities.
“It was sort of based off all the lessons learned with covid, vaccinations and testing, but there was still a cohort of people that were left behind whether it’s access, or undocumented, homelessness, addiction, mental health,” said Kelly Toth, who is the Assistant Director of Neighborhood Health at Hartford HealthCare.
The Neighborhood Health Team’s mobile “CareVans” visit and operate daytime health clinic several times a month at specifically chosen locations. Services include screenings, mental health counseling, medical referrals, immunizations, education and support.
The health clinics serve people of all ages (12 and older for Pfizer vaccine), welcome walk-ins and provide onsite financial assistance; insurance is accepted but not required.
Upcoming locations and hours include:
Torrington Soup Kitchen
220 Prospect St, Torrington
6/13/2022 9:00am - 1:00pm
6/27/2022 9:00am - 1:00pm
7/18/2022 9:00am - 1:00pm
Torrington Towers
52 Summer Street, Torrington
Community Room
6/16/2022 10:00am - 4:00pm
7/21/2022 10:00am - 4:00pm
Access Danielson Homeless Shelter
51 Reynolds Street, Danielson
7/11/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm
Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
6/23/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm
7/14/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm
Hands on Hartford
55 Bartholomew Avenue, Hartford
6/15/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm
7/6/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm
7/20/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm
South Church
277 Main Street, Hartford
6/28/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm
7/12/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm
7/26/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm
St. Vincent DePaul
120 Cliff Strreet, Norwich
5/23/2022 10:00am-2:00pm
6/20/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
27 Chase Street, Pawcatuck
7/25/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm
Mi Casa
590 Park Street, Hartford
6/22/2022 9:00am - 4:00pm
7/13/2022 9:00am - 4:00pm
7/27/2022 9:00am - 4:00pm
Winsted Senior Center
80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted
7/7/2022 11:00am - 3:00pm
