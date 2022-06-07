Haircuts for the homeless: Group helps access Connecticut services

People who received haircuts could also visit a full health clinic available on site at the South Church on Main Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Local agencies teamed up Sunday to lend a helping hand to people experiencing homelessness in the Capitol City.



Wise Guys Scissor Society Barber Shop and the Hartford HealthCare Neighborhood Health Team hosted “No Hair Left Behind,” an event that offered free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness.



“We’re just giving back to the homeless. I was once homeless myself, so building a barbershop right next to the homeless shelter was a no brainer to give back and that’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to reach 100 free haircuts, we’re giving out free shoes, we’re giving out services,” said Miguel DelValle, who owns Wise Guys Scissor Society Barber Shop.



People who received haircuts could also visit a full health clinic available on site at the South Church on Main Street.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health initiative is designed to bring more health prevention services and screenings directly to communities.



“It was sort of based off all the lessons learned with covid, vaccinations and testing, but there was still a cohort of people that were left behind whether it’s access, or undocumented, homelessness, addiction, mental health,” said Kelly Toth, who is the Assistant Director of Neighborhood Health at Hartford HealthCare.



The Neighborhood Health Team’s mobile “CareVans” visit and operate daytime health clinic several times a month at specifically chosen locations. Services include screenings, mental health counseling, medical referrals, immunizations, education and support.



The health clinics serve people of all ages (12 and older for Pfizer vaccine), welcome walk-ins and provide onsite financial assistance; insurance is accepted but not required.



Upcoming locations and hours include:



Torrington Soup Kitchen

220 Prospect St, Torrington

6/13/2022 9:00am - 1:00pm

6/27/2022 9:00am - 1:00pm

7/18/2022 9:00am - 1:00pm



Torrington Towers

52 Summer Street, Torrington

Community Room

6/16/2022 10:00am - 4:00pm

7/21/2022 10:00am - 4:00pm



Access Danielson Homeless Shelter

51 Reynolds Street, Danielson

7/11/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm



Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

6/23/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm

7/14/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm



Hands on Hartford

55 Bartholomew Avenue, Hartford

6/15/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm

7/6/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm

7/20/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm



South Church

277 Main Street, Hartford

6/28/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm

7/12/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm

7/26/2022 9:00am - 3:00pm



St. Vincent DePaul

120 Cliff Strreet, Norwich

5/23/2022 10:00am-2:00pm

6/20/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm



Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

27 Chase Street, Pawcatuck

7/25/2022 10:00am - 2:00pm



Mi Casa

590 Park Street, Hartford

6/22/2022 9:00am - 4:00pm

7/13/2022 9:00am - 4:00pm

7/27/2022 9:00am - 4:00pm



Winsted Senior Center

80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted

7/7/2022 11:00am - 3:00pm

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.