x
Agreement struck to avoid group home worker strike: Lamont

Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont addresses the House and the Senate at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Lamont said Connecticut currently appears on track for a safe reopening of schools in late August and early September, considering the state has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont announced an agreement has been made with SEIU District 1199 to avoid an upcoming strike. 

Union members provide services for those with developmental disabilities. 

Lamont's office called the agreement a 'tentative settlement' between the union and the owners of the group homes that was reached with the help of Lamont's administration.

Copies of the union’s strike withdrawal notices were received by the Connecticut Department of Public Health late Thursday night from group homes owned by Journey Found, Mosaic, Network, Oak Hill, Sunrise, and Whole Life.

“This is an important agreement which represents my administration’s commitment to respecting the collective bargaining and negotiation process, while also ensuring those in the care of these homes are receiving the services they need,” Governor Lamont said. “This agreement is a positive step forward for the workers as they will receive pay increases and more support. I thank SEIU and the industry leaders for working collaboratively with our administration to reach this agreement.”

