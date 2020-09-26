Group of concerned demonstrators in West Haven call on officials to talk about community issues

Earlier this week, 23-year-old Kristin Vega was arrested for what police called a threatening post on Facebook.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — People gathered in a demonstration at city hall Friday to voice concerns about the arrest of a woman accused of threatening police.

Earlier this week, 23-year-old Kristin Vega was arrested for what police called a threatening post on Facebook.

Officers allege that the post called for violence against a West Haven officer, but protesters allege police advocates are also guilty of threats which is the reason concerned neighbors are calling for action.

“They’ve told me personally there is nothing they can do about keyboard warriors and we are trying to say that is not equal justice,” said Brandon Patterson.

City or Law Enforcement officials have yet to make any additional statements that activists say are starting to have real consequences.

“And in that silence, all of these threats started showing up online and on Facebook and on a place where they claim to not see it and then a week later that’s where they posted meeting agendas,” said Samantha DeGennaro.

During the demonstration, protestors cited another incident happening earlier this summer where a woman drove through a crowd of marchers. The woman was not arrested at the time, but protestors were and some even injured.

People gathered at city hall say the explanation is still hazy saying police only had a few closed-door meetings with people about the incident, but according to state officials the problem between West Haven police and some concerned citizens is just communication.

“The problem here is that at least that is represented here are people asking questions and not getting answers,” said State Senator Gary Winfield.

The state senator was the only official amongst the people and say while he understands the frustrations of area residents its best to look at both sides.

“I think the perception of being out here is that you’re against police, but I would flip that and would say being out here is pro-community and pro-community is pro-police but the police want us to be doing is facilitating conversations so that the community won’t have the perception that the police their interests,” said State Sen. Winfield.

Still, people say that’s not enough when people are still making threats against protestors that have already shown to come to life.

Yet, even so, activists say they will continue to fight for what they believe in.

Patterson said, “We think our first amendment rights is more important then peoples inconvenience us and because of what we’re fighting for… We’re fighting for the fact that all of our lives matter.”