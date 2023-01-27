'The system killed Tyre Nichols' | Connecticut groups plan demonstrations in response to Nichols' death

The city of Memphis released footage Friday evening of the traffic stop and violent aftermath that led to Nichols' death.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee is being felt hundreds of miles away in Connecticut.

"Anxious, angry, nervous, scared, on edge," said Keren Prescott the founder of Power Up CT.

It is one of the groups that plan to hold a demonstration Saturday in response to the release of footage of the traffic stop and the violent aftermath that led to Nichols' death.

"The system killed Tyre Nichols, we’re not just looking at 5 officers, we’re looking at a system who consistently kills Black men, Black boys, Black women, Black girls and Black bodies," Prescott said.

The five officers charged in connection to his death are all Black men.

"Because 5 Black officers beat him to me means they were in a system that allowed them to be able to do that," said Cornell Lewis, of the Self-Defense Brigade.

Among them, is Desmond Mills Jr. who has ties to Bloomfield.

In a statement, Bloomfield Public Schools said:

"Bloomfield Public Schools is aware of the disturbing situation involving five police officers in Memphis, Tenn. We can confirm that one of the officers – Desmond Mills Jr. - is a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 2008. We will have no further comment on this, as it is a criminal matter."

He and the other four officers were arrested before the release of the body cam video.

"It is very clear that being a black body in a blue uniform, that they’re going to be swift with justice. We didn’t have to protest, and rally, and march and riot, in order for them to get fired or get charged," Prescott said.

Nichols’ death once again raised concerns about police use of force.

"Something is wrong. The police continue to do this to people of color and we keep having to relive this nightmare," Lewis said.

State Representative Anthony Nolan, represents New London. He is also a police officer. He said an incident like this breaks trust far beyond just the community it happened in.

"If you have the urge to fight and beat someone as such as these officers did leave the job. The job is not for you," Nolan said. "We’re here to protect and serve and at no time should we create such violence to anyone," he said.

There are expected to be demonstrations in Manchester and Hartford on Saturday.

