Groups fighting for religious vaccine exemptions want DPH spokesman to step down over what he posted on facebook

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five Freedom of Choice groups are calling for a state employee to step down. That employee is Av Harris, the spokesman for the Department of Health.

Harris took to Facebook to comment about the thousands of people who filled the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to oppose removing the religious freedom exemption for mandated vaccines. Members of Informed Choice Connecticut called his comments offensive and unacceptable.

"It’s disgusting," said Tammy Stott describing the comments made by Harris.

"I really have a lot of fear for us as citizens if he is someone at the helm in our state," said Kendra Becker.

Harris took to his personal Facebook March 1st posting a long reply to a comment on a post he made. The post was addressing the crowd of people who rallied at the capital opposed to house bill 5044. The proposed legislation would remove the religious freedom exemption from mandated vaccines. Harris referred to the crowd in his post as a “mob” trying to intimidate legislators saying in part “We cannot afford to be intimidated by the American Taliban. We have work to do.”

That comment, in particular, struck a chord for Stott who served in the Air Force for nearly 10 years. She says words like that are slowly stripping rights away.

"I fought for those once. My husband as well and I feel like I’m back to that place fighting for them again here on my own soil," said Stott.

In the letter penned to Governor Ned Lamont, they call for Harris to resign. They say he showed extreme prejudice towards thousands of Connecticut citizens and can be no longer be trusted in the position.

"It makes you feel absolutely unheard," said Becker. "It makes you feel absolutely minimized as a citizen."

Harris wrote an apology on his personal Facebook Tuesday calling the post an error in judgment saying in part “What I posted was a mistake and my comments do not reflect the position of the agency or administration in which I serve and I apologize for my statements.”

The health and safety committee voted to pass the legislation after adding an amendment to grandfather in religious exemption to those who already claim it. The bill is waiting to be debated on in the house.