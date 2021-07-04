These tips will get any garden ready for growing season

“We start early in January to get the greenhouses ready. “

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Spring has finally arrived, and the buds are starting to bloom in the Winterberry Garden Greenhouse.

Sebby Milano, an 18-year veteran at Winterberry, said they have been waiting for customers for several weeks – even before the nice weather.

“We start early in January to get the greenhouses ready,” he said.

Milano said he wants people to get to the growing season on the right foot.

“I think they get overexcited in the spring when they get their catalogs,” Milano said. “They start thinking about what they want to plant.”

Before that, however, they need to be prepared.

“Garden cleanup – whether it’s a flower or vegetable garden – I like to have it cleaned – refuse out so that everything is exposed so that no little critters can live under those leaves,” Milano said.

After everything is picked up, Milano said compost is a great way to get a garden ready for growing going as it will introduce good bacteria into the soil and dissolves the fertilizers.

“I use compost two to three times a year,” he added.

Now that soil is ready, it’s time for the strategy behind building a great garden.

“They start planning before they get the garden prepped. ‘I think I want some tomatoes’, so they buy 10 of them, fill up a carriage of veggies – take them home – and realize ‘I don’t have room for that and give them to your neighbors,” Milano said. “If you have a plan, you don’t buy too much and you save money.”

