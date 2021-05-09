Guests happy to be back at Goshen Fair

Many vendors were also happy to be back at the fair after a tough year for business.

GOSHEN, Conn. — The Goshen Fair welcomed people back Labor Day Weekend for the first time since 2019 because COVID-19 canceled most fairs last year.

People were bustling with excitement to be back. "It's good to be out outside and be amongst people and everything so it's a good time," said Robin Atwater of Collinsville.

Safety was still top of mind. Masks were required inside buildings and covid-19 vaccines were offered all three days of the fair. For many people though the fair was all about the fun.

From the usual things, like carnival games and fair food, to the more unique events like the tractor and truck pulls.

"We come for the truck pulls. Sometimes our boyfriends have trucks," said Mckenzie Bokina of Southbury. Many vendors were also happy to be back at the fair after a tough year for business. They said, fair season is huge for them.

"We do a lot not only in Connecticut but out in New York," said Tricia Campanelli of Torrington. "It's very good to be back and seeing people and making money and enjoying it all," she said. The Goshen Fair runs until Monday September 6.

