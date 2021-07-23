x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Untimely death investigation underway in Guilford

Investigators reached out to State police for assistance in the investigation.
Credit: FOX61

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford and State police are investigating what they say is an 'untimely death' at a condo. 

Police were called to the complex on Mohegan Trail by Lake Quonnipaug on a welfare check. 

According to officials, when investigators arrived on the scene, the "circumstances they encountered" prompted them to reach out to State Police Major Crimes for assistance. 

At this time the time of death or the person's identity is not known. 

This is a developing story.

RELATED: CT, 13 other states announce $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors

RELATED: 'I'm sorry, but it's too late,' doctor tells hospitalized COVID patients who ask for vaccine

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM