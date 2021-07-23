Untimely death investigation underway in Guilford

Investigators reached out to State police for assistance in the investigation.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford and State police are investigating what they say is an 'untimely death' at a condo.

Police were called to the complex on Mohegan Trail by Lake Quonnipaug on a welfare check.

According to officials, when investigators arrived on the scene, the "circumstances they encountered" prompted them to reach out to State Police Major Crimes for assistance.

At this time the time of death or the person's identity is not known.

This is a developing story.

