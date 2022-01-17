2 killed in head-on crash on I-95 in Guilford: state police

One driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Two people were killed after a vehicle driving on the wrong side on Interstate 95 in Guilford hit another vehicle head-on, state police said Monday.

According to police, a vehicle – driven by Klever Cordova, 46, of Guilford – was traveling southbound on I-95 north near exits 56 and 57 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle – identified by police as 35-year-old Jose Dias of Providence, Rhode Island – was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said Cordova succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call TRP Green 982 at Troop F by calling 860-399-2150.

