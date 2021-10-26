Guilford bears brunt of early outages as utility crews crisscross Connecticut

FOX61 also found some hearty New Englanders who took Tuesday’s weather all in stride.

GUILFORD, Conn. — By early Tuesday evening, the day's pre-Halloween Nor’easter, which brought heavy rain and strong wind to Connecticut, was proven manageable for the local utility companies.

There were, however, some communities dealing with issues. In Guilford, nearly 600 utility customers were without power early in the day. That number dropped to about 200 customers by about 4 p.m.

“Actually, I love extreme weather. So this, to me, is kind of nice,” said Paul Carmichael of Old Saybrook.

Holly D’Addio of Branford added, “I’m going to hunker down and try to avoid being outside as much as possible.”

Eversource had its eyes focused on the Southeastern part of the state.

“The afternoon and evening is expected to be a very challenging one,” explained Eversource Spokesperson Frank Poirot.

Meanwhile, United Illuminating took care of its customers in the Southwest. “We will have staffing overnight with additional crews,” explained John Mitchell, UI’s Director of Electric Operations.

The utilities were working hand and glove with municipalities, like Madison, where transformer explosions snarled the morning commute.

Captain Joseph Race of the Madison Police Department said, “Between about 9-9:30 a.m., we had a rash of wires down. Power outages and trees went down really quickly for about a half-hour.”

As the day wore on, FOX61 spotted DPW crews crisscrossing Killingworth, unclogging culverts. One was near Saltpeter Brook. They were making sure water could pass beneath the road.

While over in Guilford, a tree limb came down on some wires on Clapboard Hill Road. The bucket trucks were extended.

“We will have to watch how high the wind gusts are because structurally the trucks can’t go in the air past 30MPH sustained winds,” said Mitchell.

In the Guilford town center, a large tree limb cracked on the town green, taking out a few festive Halloween displays. FOX61 also spotted drivers dealing with minor street flooding caused by clogged storm drains.

FOX61 also found some hearty New Englanders who took Tuesday’s weather all in stride.

“I don’t really worry about losing power too much because we usually gain it back pretty quickly,” said Carmichael.

“I’m a little worried about my yard and my trees and losing power. But other than that, it’s better than snow,” said D’Addio.

If Tuesday’s 2-4 inches of rain was snow, we’d be talking about 26 to 52 inches of it. Many people remember the damage caused by the snowy Halloween Nor’easter of 10 years ago.

Both Eversource and UI told FOX61 they prioritize power restoration based on critical infrastructure first. Hospitals and nursing homes come first, then it goes by population. Utility crews will get the most customers affected back online first before eventually taking care of individual residential outages.

