Guilford Police rescue man trapped in sluice pipe

Officers say the man was crabbing early morning Wednesday when he fell into the water. Due to the strong current, the man was stuck.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A man was rescued Wednesday morning after he fell into the water and became trapped at the entrance of a sluice pipe.

Officers said they received a 911 call in the area of 200 Leetes Island Road of a man who fell into the water while crabbing. The sluice pipe runs underneath the roadway. The man's wife who called 911 was holding onto him. The man was in danger of being sucked completely into the piped up due to the strong current.

Officers Dillon and Mastriano arrived on the scene and were able to use a rope to pull the man to safety. Guilford Police released the body camera video of the incident on their Facebook page.

Police said one of the reasons why they were able to find the man so quickly was because his wife used SIRI to call 911. She could not dial with her hand because she was holding onto her husband. Guilford Police said that three incidents like this have happened in the last two years and advise people to avoid the areas near sluice pipes while fishing. There is a sign that says no trespassing near the pipe.